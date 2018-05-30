R&B star SZA has revealed that she’s “permanently” damaged her vocal cords, just a few days after having taken a break from the TDE Championship Tour in order to allow her voice to recover.

The 27 year old Grammy-nominated singer, whose real name is Solana Imani Rowe, announced the devastating news in a series of tweets that she published on Tuesday night (May 29th) but then took down soon afterwards. It came a week after her manager, Top Dawg Entertainment CEO Anthony Tiffith, said that she was being rested for a few days from the TDE tour because her vocal cords were “swollen” and she had to rest them in order to “prevent any permanent damage”.

However, having returned to the stage when the tour stopped off at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, she took to Twitter to announce that her problems were ongoing.

“My voice is permanently injured,” she wrote in a series of tweets archived by Vulture, later adding, “Tonight was the test. That settles that.”

SZA (l) performing with Willow Smith

She then followed that up with another tweet, writing: “I just wanna be left alone my priorities are fucked up. They been f***ed up. I need space goodbye.”

SZA released one of the best-received albums of last year with her debut LP Ctrl, and recently collaborated with Childish Gambino for track ‘Garden (Say It Like Dat)’.

In her own statement following Tiffith’s original announcement last week, SZA took to Instagram to let her fans know what was going on.

“For anyone who hasn’t seen this. I’ve been touring for 11 months. This didn’t happen overnight,” she wrote. “I’ve been troubleshooting for a while now and usually steroids and pushing through help. They don’t this time. I’m not sick my voice just won’t f***ing work.”

“If I don’t pause now I’ll be forced to pause permanently. I’m genuinely sorry for every face, voice, and energy field I won’t be touching! I’m literally taking as many steroids as I can to speed this up!! It’s a waiting game and super weird to be blamed for stuff outta my control but I get it! I’m sorry… I’ll be right back. Pray for me or don’t. Preciate u either way.”

