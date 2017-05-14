When it was announced 'Supergirl' season 2 would be headed to The CW, fans of the Arrowverse shows already on that network - 'Arrow', 'The Flash' and 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' - were hugely excited about the possibilities that this could lead to. Though it had already crossed over with 'The Flash' during its first season which was broadcasted by CBS, now there was a limitless plethora of opportunity.

Andrew Kreisberg serves as executive producer on 'Supergirl'

Though we're never more excited than we are for a crossover, 'Supergirl' has now thoroughly established itself as a series that is able to stand on its own two feet. Led by a female, it's a smack in the face to all of those who have said a heroine couldn't lead a show to success, and a sign that the times are truly changing when it comes to equal opportunity.

Now with just a few episodes left of the show's second season, talk is turning to what exactly viewers should expect when the huge two-part finale hits screens.

Speaking to EW, executive producer Andrew Kreisberg teased: "There's multiple showdowns coming up. These are some of our biggest episodes we've ever done. The finale is probably the biggest episode we've ever done. We saved a bunch of money to pay for more visual effects and actually added another day to the schedule so we could make it as big as possible, and yet it also has multiple get-your-Kleenex scenes. We're really excited about it. We're all blown away."

The finale certainly sounds like an exciting one. Over 90 minutes or so, we're gearing up to see some of the most ambitious scenes the show has ever produced, so with so much chatter about the amount of money pumped into these episodes, there's certainly a high level of expectation. Let's hope Kreisberg and the rest of the team working on 'Supergirl' can really deliver.

'Supergirl' season 2 continues on The CW in the US and on Sky 1 in the UK.