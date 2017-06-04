Last year, Netflix original series 'Stranger Things' landed on the streaming platform and immediately picked up a huge following. Impressing with its slick and unique style of storytelling, the show proved itself to be one of the most intricately written and beautifully presented of the modern day.

Gaten Matarazzo stars alongside Winona Ryder, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink

Throughout the first season, viewers were taken back in time to the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. Set in the 1980s, the series followed the investigation into the disappearance of a young boy, but scenes quickly proved to viewers that this was anything but an 'ordinary' missing child case. When a young girl known only as Eleven arrives on the scene, the citizens of Hawkins begin to come to terms with the fact that everything they once held sacred as truth and reality was to be flipped upside down.

Now renewed for a second season, talk is of course turning to what exactly we should expect from the batch of new episodes, set to land at the end of October. We know that the episodes will be set a year after the first season, as the characters we met attempt to make a return to what they once knew as 'normal'. Star of the show Gaten Matarazzo gave a little bit more away when interviewed earlier this week.

The show isn't afraid to take influence from the 80s period it's set in

"[Viewers] should expect a good amount of explanation that they've been looking for, but also there are some new stories coming in that you're gonna want to hear about if there is a season three," the actor explained in a chat with The Huffington Post. "Also, we got another cliffhanger in there for you, so that's gonna be exciting."

Creators and writers The Duffer Brothers have already spoken publicly about a potential third season, claiming that they've already planned out the storyline that we'd see weaved throughout it if Netflix decide to pick up the series for another outing.

Before that though, we've got the second season to look forward to. Matarazzo teased of the upcoming new episodes: "It's a lot more action-packed. Not only do you get to learn more about the history and lore of what 'Stranger Things' is and the Upside Down is, but you also get to learn a lot more about the characters that you already love, it dives into their stories more.

"And also we have new characters that are coming in that [introduce a] great new dynamic and a lot more livelihood and action to the story and it's really fun to watch."

Those newbies come in the form of at least four main cast additions, with one remaining a mystery, whilst the others have been named as Max, Billy and Roman, played by Sadie Sink, Dacre Montgomery and Linnea Berthelsen respectively. Exactly how they'll play into the overriding story however remains to be seen.

'Stranger Things' season 2 is set to be released on Netflix on October 31. Season 1 is available to stream on the platform now.