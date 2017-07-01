When Netflix streamers got their first look at the service's original sci-fi fantasy series 'Stranger Things' last year, it didn't take long at all for the bingers among them to demand a second season. Fortunately, the series turned out to be such a success that Netflix did just that, ordering a new batch of episodes which are set to debut on the platform a little later this year.

Gaten Matarazzo returns for the show's second season on Halloween

Whilst season 2 is a sure thing, anything past that is still to be confirmed. The Duffer Brothers have remained silent about the length they'd like their series to run in total, but now one of the show's leading stars, Gaten Matarazzo has opened up about how many seasons he thinks 'Stranger Things' will be made up of when all is said and done.

"Well, the Duffers definitely have a good idea of how long they want it to go," the actor explained in a new chat with Paste Magazine. "The problem with a lot of shows is that they start out really strong and then decline as they run out of ideas. I know they don't want it to go that way, so I think their max might be - this isn't confirmed or anything - but four or five seasons at the most?"

While Matarazzo is quick to point out that he's simply making a prediction rather than giving a solid fact, it would make sense that he and his fellow cast members on 'Stranger Things' will have had discussions about the longevity of the show with its creators.

The show has clear 80s influences running deep throughout it

It's always a good thing when creators want to bring their series to an end despite popularity when the story they want to tell has been told. It's something that those working on HBO critically-acclaimed fantasy series 'Game of Thrones' are doing, wrapping things up with an eighth season despite the show bringing in big viewership for the network.

In the past, we've seen unsatisfactory ends to shows such as 'LOST' and 'Dexter', simply because they ran for too long and it seemed like more episodes were being produced to milk a cash cow, rather than for the sake of the story, or the fans.

Whatever the case may be for 'Stranger Things', we're still in the series' early days. We can't wait to see what the Duffer Brothers have up their sleeves.

'Stranger Things' season 1 is available now on Netflix, with season 2 set to debut on October 31.