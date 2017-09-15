Stereophonics are set to embark on an extensive UK arena tour.

The 'Bartender and the Thief' rockers are due to release their 10th studio album 'Scream Above The Sounds' on November 3, and have now announced they will be heading out on tour early next year in support of the album's release.

Fans in places such as Aberdeen, Glasgow, Nottingham, Brighton, Birmingham, London, Bournemouth, Cardiff, Manchester, Leeds, and Newcastle will be able to catch the band in action when they go on the road throughout February and March 2018.

Meanwhile, frontman Kelly Jones previously revealed the upcoming album is ''pretty big sounding'', and will properly celebrate 20 years of Stereophonics.

He said: ''It's a pretty big sounding record, as in it's pretty anthemic. It's got a lot of different sounds, it's a very contemporary-sounding record. It sounds like us doing whatever it is we do in our 20th year. I dunno, there are ten songs on the album and they all sound different from each other, it's just exciting to bring out some new music and play some new music.''

Stereophonics UK tour:

EBRUARY

FEB 23 - ABERDEEN AECC ARENA

FEB 24 - GLASGOW THE SSE HYDRO

FEB 26 - NOTTINGHAM MOTORPOINT ARENA

FEB 27 - BRIGHTON CENTRE

MAR 1 - BIRMINGHAM GENTING ARENA

MAR 2 - LONDON THE SSE ARENA WEMBLEY

MAR 5 - BOURNEMOUTH BIC

MAR 6 - CARDIFF MOTORPOINT ARENA

MAR 7 - CARDIFF MOTORPOINT ARENA

MAR 9 - MANCHESTER ARENA

MAR 10 - LEEDS FIRST DIRECT ARENA

MAR 12 - NEWCASTLE METRO RADIO ARENA