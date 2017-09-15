Stereophonics are set to embark on an extensive UK arena tour in 2018 in support of their new album 'Scream Above The Sounds'
The 'Bartender and the Thief' rockers are due to release their 10th studio album 'Scream Above The Sounds' on November 3, and have now announced they will be heading out on tour early next year in support of the album's release.
Fans in places such as Aberdeen, Glasgow, Nottingham, Brighton, Birmingham, London, Bournemouth, Cardiff, Manchester, Leeds, and Newcastle will be able to catch the band in action when they go on the road throughout February and March 2018.
Meanwhile, frontman Kelly Jones previously revealed the upcoming album is ''pretty big sounding'', and will properly celebrate 20 years of Stereophonics.
He said: ''It's a pretty big sounding record, as in it's pretty anthemic. It's got a lot of different sounds, it's a very contemporary-sounding record. It sounds like us doing whatever it is we do in our 20th year. I dunno, there are ten songs on the album and they all sound different from each other, it's just exciting to bring out some new music and play some new music.''
Stereophonics UK tour:
FEB 23 - ABERDEEN AECC ARENA
FEB 24 - GLASGOW THE SSE HYDRO
FEB 26 - NOTTINGHAM MOTORPOINT ARENA
FEB 27 - BRIGHTON CENTRE
MAR 1 - BIRMINGHAM GENTING ARENA
MAR 2 - LONDON THE SSE ARENA WEMBLEY
MAR 5 - BOURNEMOUTH BIC
MAR 6 - CARDIFF MOTORPOINT ARENA
MAR 7 - CARDIFF MOTORPOINT ARENA
MAR 9 - MANCHESTER ARENA
MAR 10 - LEEDS FIRST DIRECT ARENA
MAR 12 - NEWCASTLE METRO RADIO ARENA
