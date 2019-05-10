One singer we just can't get enough of right now is ethereal Brighton singer-songwriter Steph Brown, who recently teamed up with Kev Minney on her debut single Feel You Near; the first single from her forthcoming album. We interviewed her about making music in such a competitive art.

Steph Brown

For those who may be new to your music, how best would you describe your sound?

Intimate, beautiful sometimes fragile sometimes clumsy, not for everyone but very much for some.

What challenges have you faced in the music industry so far?

Oh mumma. Initially having to take a very low paid job to 'cover the bills', something that could be flexible, so I could cancel last minute for gigs or opportunities. Finding the money to pay for recording, videos and self promotion whilst working such jobs and living in expensive cities because the music scene is good. Dealing with constant industry rejection and managing volatile people.

But it's like a platform game, just play it like you'd play Rayman back in the day. I've managed to get over most hurdles and there are always new ones. Going on 'The Voice' is not the answer.

How difficult would you say this career path is in terms of making a name for yourself?

All things worth having require much effort and this may be a bit more than other things. We have access to so many artists these days which is amazing but you really have to sculpt your own path to get heard or people interested. However with originality and hard work, entrepreneurial skills, stamina and emotional resiliance it is possible because the world is at our fingertips (thank you internet).

How important is it for you to have creative control over the work you produce?

It is the most important thing (that's most probably why I'm an indie artist) but I'm not arrogant about it. I listen to what others around me say, I take on suggestions and try out different angles, and I can work to a brief however it is always my decision at the end of the day.

Where do you draw influence and inspiration from for your work?

Ahhh life. A lot of my work is autobiographical or musings on things people have told me or stuff I've seen going on. Most of the time I try to make it relatable, not super specific to me because the experiences I've had are ones lots of people have and I just document it so we can all look at it together.

If you could collaborate with anybody going forward, who would you choose and why?

Warren Ellis (he works with Nick Cave) Because he's an incredibly creative person that I could learn so much from. I see music in shapes and colours and motions and (I don't know this for a fact just from watching) but I think he might do too. I did once email his management but it's a bit like writing to Harry Potter.

Tell us a random, funny fact about you that not many people know.

I wrote to Harry Potter multiple times. I once posted a blockbuster video into a letterbox and said letter to Harry Potter into the Blockbuster return video slot. And then forgot about it.

Do you have definitive aims or goals for your career?

Make as much lovely music as possible.

Where do you hope to be this time next year?

Here, in my lovely home.

What should we expect from you in the coming weeks and months?

More single releases in the lead up to my debut album release.