Nottingham's biggest music party of the year is lined up and ready to entertain this summer with Splendour at Wollaton Park. Splendour is one of those great festivals that manage to pick up some brilliant acts while remaining such a family friendly place to visit. It's a one-day event where you don't have to pack up your tent, wellies, clothes and the kitchen sink. That hassle is taken out of the equation; just turn up, enjoy the music, comedy, drinks and rides, and afterwards go home (Then, in some cases, wake up the next morning a little worse for wear).

This year, the main stage sees a variety of new and established artists alike. Headlining are the brilliant Manic Street Preachers, who survived the test of time as well as the Brit Pop era! They're a band that have managed to re-invent themselves again and again, maintaining a loyal fanbase who have been buying tickets to see these guys all over the country on their 20th Anniversary tour of the 'This Is My Truth' album. The chance to see this band on a festival is one not to be missed.

Following that is a very "special" band. The Specials formed just down the road in Coventry and were at the forefront of Ska music with 'Ghost Town' booming out as their signature song. They have made a successful comeback this year, with their new album flying into number one spot. It is hard to believe that these guys have been going on for forty years plus. The beauty about The Manic Street Preachers and The Specials leading the bill at Splendour is that there is a mutual love for and from the city. Just these two acts alone are worth £56.65 ticket price.

Over on the Confetti Stage are another couple of artists from the nineties heading the bill, with pop divas All Saints; the less commercial and cooler girl band next to the Spice Girls; as well as Northern Irish rock band Ash. With schedule clashes like this, there'll be difficult decisions to be made all round.

Elsewhere, Rag n Bone Man will be on the main stage, following his elevation to success with 'Human', as well as the Interpol-esque Mancunian band Slow Reader Club, who I'm definately looking forward to checking out. That's not forgetting The Riffles and many more interesting acts who are worth grabbing a ticket for before they sell out.

What would Splendour be without a former X Factor winner dawning the stage? Louisa Johnson (Or just Louisa, as she is known) has proved that anything is possible; if you are good enough, you are old enough, because she managed to win at just 17 years of age.

But Splendour is not just about the music. It's well-renowned for its fantastic fun fair, market stalls and silent disco, not to mention the Comedy Stage which this year sees Andy Robinson leading proceedings as Compere throughout the day, introducing acts such as Roger Mokhouse, Vince Atta and Suzy Bennett.

It will no doubt be a great day for all. Plus, if you happen to be a city resident, you'll even get a discount!