This week, web-slinging Marvel Comics superhero Spider-Man finally made his way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his first MCU solo movie, 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', from director Jon Watts. Tom Holland takes on the titular role as Peter Parker, following his introduction to fans through 'Captain America: Civil War'.

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' director Jon Watts at the film's LA premiere

Now continuing under the guide of his mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), he's drawn into the world of saving his city from great threats, despite the pleas of Stark who doesn't yet think he's ready. When the villainous Vulture (Michael Keaton) makes his way onto the scene and threatens everything Parker holds dear however, the young hero can't help but jump in and get involved in saving his neighbourhood.

With a sequel already planned and big bucks projected at the opening weekend's box office, along with some glowing reviews from critics, 'Homecoming' seems to have it all. Watts isn't afraid of pointing out one problem with his film, however.

"The only real flaw is that there are cars on the ferry [in the movie], and there haven't been cars allowed since the '90s," he explained in a chat with EW. "So I'll declare that in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they never had these rules."

To be fair to Watts, this isn't a true flaw of the movie, because, as he states, the rules of the MCU can be completely different to that of the real world! This is after all a world where superheroes and powers exist, as well as confirmed various life forms on different planets. It's a lot to digest, but something the fans love.

We're sure they'll be willing to forgive and forget this small oversight!

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' is available now in cinemas in both the UK and US.