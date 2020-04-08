Sophie Turner hopes her new show 'Survive' will make those suffering with mental illness feel ''less alone''.

The 24-year-old actress stars in the series which just launched on the new streaming service Quibi - targeted at younger viewers, - and she has revealed she was drawn to the part of Jane because of how accurately the script depicts mental health.

Sophie told PopSugar: ''What drew me to the script was the way that mental illness was written so accurately in my opinion. It felt real to me.

''I also loved the notion that this girl who wanted to die so badly ends up fighting for a life that she never wanted to live in the first place.''

Whilst she insisted that the role wasn't ''necessarily therapeutic for [her] illnesses specifically,'' she added, ''the more accurately we depict mental illness in film and TV, the more people it will help''.

And the former 'Game of Thrones' star believes 'Survive' will make people feel less alone, and added: ''I hope that the story of this girl finding something to live for helps others find the ability to do that, too.''

Sophie - who is married to Jonas Brothers star Joe Jonas - also hopes it will ''impact anyone struggling with self-worth''.

She said in a previous statement about the series: ''[The character Jane]'s a complex character fighting against the odds to not only save her life, but to also find her own source of strength and courage. I only hope this can impact anyone struggling with self-worth to understand they are braver than they know and to seek the support they need.''

'Survive' is an adaptation of Alex Morel's 2012 novel of the same name, and sees Jane and a man named Paul (Corey Hawkins) fight for their lives after a deadly plane crash, of which they are the only survivors.

Prior to the crash, Jane had been contemplating taking her own life, and the show follows the character as she comes to grips with the situation and her willingness to live.