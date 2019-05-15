If you're the looking for best mosh party this summer, then look no further than Leeds' Slam Dunk festival. Celebrating it's 13th year in 2019, the rock festival has gone from strength to strength since its humble beginnings in 2006. Having being just one stage in it's the first year, the festival has grown to have multiple stages in Leeds university, to taking over venues all-around the city and now has gotten so big, it'll be taking place at Temple Newsam Park for the first time, setting the scene for its biggest year ever.

With all the space, there's all the stages to have a rich tapestry of all the finest acts of alternative music, big and small, well established or on the rise. This year the festival will be hosting huge headliners from Welsh metal giants Bullet For My Valentine, US pop-punk stars All Time Low and the Long-Island post-hardcore heroes Glassjaw. There's also legendary punk and pop-punk veterans, from the likes of Bad Religion and NOFX to New Found Glory and The Get Up Kids.

It's worth noting that as well as huge and classic artists playing the festival, you've got tones of fresh blood to look out for. Given the fact that this festival has seen performances from everyone from Paramore to Fall Out Boy before they became world conquering artists, you're going to want to check these out whilst they're still playing more intimate stages. This year you've got Employed To Serve, who have been the UK's most vital hardcore band of recent years and could well be on their way to being the genre's finest. There's Touché Amore who've delivered some of the most impassioned, emotional tunes of this decade. To top it all off, you've got much of the UK's every growing pop-punk talent, such as Milk Teeth and Trophy Eyes.

Whatever kind of a good time you want, Slam Dunk is bound to have it. Old school, new, huge mosh pits or big sing-alongs, Slam Dunk ticks all the boxes and is a party you're not going to want to miss.