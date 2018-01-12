The BBC has revealed that the winner of its Sound of 2018 prize is the Norwegian-born singer Sigrid.

The 21 year old starlet beat out competition from 15 other stars, including the heavily tipped British singer Jorja Smith, who were announced on the BBC’s Sound of 2018 longlist this time last month to scoop the prestigious prize.

Considering that previous winners of the annual prize have included Sam Smith, Ellie Goulding, Years & Years, Jessie J and Adele, the achievement stands Sigrid in good stead for making a serious commercial breakthrough in the coming 12 months.

The singer, who attracted attention last spring with her hit ‘Don’t Kill My Vibe’, said in a statement reacting to the prize that she was overwhelmed to have won.

“It’s a lot to take in to have won something as prestigious as BBC Music Sound Of. I feel honoured as there are so many other artists I look up to who have won this before me, and honestly, I’m just really happy and proud of what my team and I have achieved together.”

“I’m from a small town called Ålesund in Norway. I’m still 21 and it’s quite crazy to get this recognition. I’m very excited about the year ahead and sharing new music with everyone. I want to thank the panel for voting and the team involved in BBC Music Sound Of 2018.”

Chris Price, head of BBC Radio 1 and 1XTRA music, also added his thoughts. “I’m absolutely thrilled that Sigrid has been crowned BBC Music Sound Of 2018 winner, showing that tastemakers in the UK and internationally share the excitement that has lit up Radio 1 since ‘Don’t Kill My Vibe’ was made Hottest Record In The World last February.”

DJ Annie Mac also said: “Sigrid is one of those really special artists making quality, exciting and feisty – yet fragile – pop songs that are an absolute pleasure to play on the radio… I’m really looking forward to watching her rise.”

