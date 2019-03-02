Sigrid has a ''proper pop heart''.

The 22-year-old Norwegian singer is a big fan of the likes of Adele, Coldplay and the late Amy Winehouse and she is particularly drawn to ''epic'' songs that feature ''a big chorus''.

She said: ''I have a proper pop heart. I love big singles, a big chorus, epic songs. I grew up in a dramatic place, the nature around me, it's like a canvas.''

The 'Don't Kill My Vibe' hitmaker enrolled in a politics course after finishing school but her parents encouraged her to drop out after just two months in order to focus on her musical dreams.

She told Q magazine: ''They told me, 'You're going to regret it if you don't try music now. You shouldn't start studying, you'll get caught up.' They knew.''

When she is working, Sigrid needs to have ''discipline'' or she gets easily distracted.

She admitted: ''I need discipline. If it's only vibes, I get lost.

''It's phone on flight mode, boom.

''I see it as work, you can be calculated up to maybe 70 percent. But from 70 to 100, that's the magic. And - oooh - it's so much fun.''

Though the 'Sucker Punch' singer occasionally uses a stylist, she opts for comfort over appearance during her live shows.

She explained: ''Because I need to focus on my task, to sing.

''If there's something itching, that would annoy me for the whole show. I need to feel free.''

When she's on the road, Sigrid enjoys nothing more than playing cards with her band and gaming on her computer when she gets downtime.

She said: ''IT's like a school camp, it's lovely.''