Sigala is set to perform at the MTV Brand New 2017 awards.

The 24-year-old artist - who was previously announced as the Brand New act at the ceremony - is set to take to the stage at London's Electric Ballroom on February 2, when the winners will be crowned.

And Sigala has admitted it is ''wicked'' he will be returning to perform at the event.

He said: ''I was so excited to make the MTV Brand New list, so to be back performing for them is wicked. It's so important to support emerging talent and the shortlist this year is packed with it! There are a few acts on here who will definitely be getting my vote!''

Disciples, Steflon Don, Tom Grennan and The Amazons are among the list of artists who have been shortlisted for the accolade.

And the 'Something In The Water' artist - who featured on Chase and Status' 'All Goes Wrong' track - has admitted he feels ''amazing'' to be in the running for the title.

He said: ''To be announced on the shortlist was amazing, to now be performing at the MTV Brand New Showcase is incredible! I can't wait!''

The votes are now open to ensure your favourite is crowned champion, it is as simple as clicking the Like button on the image of the artist you would like to win on MTV's official Instagram account.

MTV Brand New 2017 with MTV UP! full shortlist, including Twitter profile are as follows;

AJ Tracey - @AJFromTheLane

Bishop Briggs - @thatgirlbishop

Disciples - @Disciples

JP Cooper - @JPCooperMusic

Nadia Rose @nadiarosemusic

RAYE - @raye

Ray Blk - @RayBLK_

Stefflon Don - @stefflondon

The Amazons - @TheAmazons

Tom Grennan - @Tom_Grennan