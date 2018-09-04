In case you needed another reason to love Shannon Purser, she's just opened up to the public about her sexuality and it's been a huge help to thousands of her fans. She's bisexual - and it was only last year that she came out to family and friends about it.

Shannon Purser at the premiere of 'Sierra Burgess is a Loser'

It's been two years since we lost Barb on 'Stranger Things', and it still feels raw. But actress Shannon Purser is set to return to our screens soon in a new Netflix film entitled 'Sierra Burgess Is a Loser'.

We can't wait, because not only is she a brilliant actress, she represents all non-conforming girls out there and proves that we can be curvy, hilarious and intelligent, and still drop dead gorgeous.

Now she's gone one step futher and made herself an LGBTQ+ icon by bravely opening up about being a bisexual woman, all because she wants to help others find the courage to do the same and accept themselves as they are.

'I would love for us to get to a point in society where it doesn't really matter what your sexuality is, but right now there is a lot of turmoil around that issue, a lot of controversy where there shouldn't be', she told People at the premiere of her new film last Thursday (August 30th 2018).

'I don't consider myself the perfect role model', she added. 'I try to encourage young people and be somebody that they can look up to. I just always think about what would I have needed as a kid, what would have meant a lot to me?'

'If somebody can see me and feel less alone and more understood, than that's it.'

She added that she considers it a great compliment when fans tell her that she's inspired them to talk about their sexuality. And that's all well and good, but she's also become an important inspiration for people struggling with their mental health.

She is living with depression and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and wrote an empowering article about her 'mental breakdown' for Teen Vogue in May this year. It makes for an emotional read, and just goes to show that kids need role models like her around.