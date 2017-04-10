Ever since its debut in 2015, fans of Netflix original series 'Sense8' have been anxiously awaiting the show's second season, hoping to catch up with all of the infectious and intriguing characters involved as they do their best to survive in a world that's out to get them.

Will the group's fight for survival see them through 'Sense8' season 2?

Lana and Lilly Wachowski created the series alongside J. Michael Straczynski, with stars such as Jamie Clayton, Tina Desai, Tuppence Middleton, Max Riemelt, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Brian J. Smith, Toby Onwumere and Doona Bae. It's a talented bunch, and that really shines through with each episode.

Suddenly linked mentally despite their homes being in completely different parts of the world, the eight 'heroes' in this tale are hunted by those who see them as a threat to the status quo. It's a unique story unlike any other we've seen before, and quickly captured the imaginations of those watching. So much so that towards the end of 2016, 'Sense8' returned for a special Christmas one-off that again garnered huge critical acclaim.

Tuppence Middleton plays Riley Blue in the series

Now though we're moving towards the main event, as 10 new episodes await those who have been patiently awaiting the second season. To whet our appetites, a new trailer has been released showcasing some of the action-packed scenes headed our way. Check it out below:

In it, we see the chosen eight continue to try and adapt to their new abilities, utilising one another's skills to gain another step in their journey. Now though they're not just tasked with dealing with personal troubles, but those of each other and, to top all of that off they must now figure out why their lives are in such danger.

Whether or not all eight of those chosen to play out this journey will make it through to the end of the second season remains to be seen, but with such a dangerous organisation intent on wiping them out, is it really plausible they'll all survive? We'll find out next month.

'Sense8' returns for its second season exclusively on Netflix on May 5, 2017.