For many, the seventh season of 'The Walking Dead' failed to tick all the boxes. Despite introducing fan favourite character and new Big Bad, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), the show was often criticised for its lack of depth and moving the story along.

The zombie apocalypse series will return later this year

Now on its regular hiatus, the zombie apocalypse series returns a little later this year for the start of its eighth season, and if those working on it are hoping to bring back the millions of viewers that quit the show during season 7, they're going to have do something very special.

That of course will start with how the episodes are presented to viewers. In the seventh season, we saw a lot of character development and even whole episodes of the show dedicated to one person or a small group of people, so that their psyche could be delved into a little deeper. Now that could all be about to change.

Andrew Lincoln leads the cast as Rick Grimes in 'The Walking Dead'

Showrunner Scott Gimple explained: "By virtue of the fact that the narrative has turned into one of pretty intense conflict... It's going to affect the structure in ways that make it a bit more kinetic, a bit more breakneck - shifting away from entire stories in one episode, and sort of fractured over several episodes, with little pieces of each story coming together."

Adding to Entertainment Weekly, he said: "Things are going to move, and possibly not have the kind of deep dives into characters in single episodes, but rather laying out the pieces as we go on."

Though many of us are big fans of the character development episodes, such as 'The Cell' which really saw the breakdown of Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) back in 2016, sacrifices are going to have to be made if 'The Walking Dead' brings back in the level of viewership it's seen in the past. Whether or not this is the right direction to go in remains to be seen.

More: 'The Walking Dead' Showrunner Teases "Bigger" Season 8

'The Walking Dead' is expected to return to AMC in the US and FOX in the UK in October.