Former Girls Aloud bandmates Sarah Harding and Cheryl Tweedy have put rumours of an ongoing feud to bed by engaging in a friendly exchange on Twitter.

Despite the fact that she had admitted, while on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ this summer, she hadn’t spoken to Cheryl in “forever”, Harding reached out peacefully to her on Wednesday night (September 13th) when Cheryl asked her followers which songs from her solo albums should have been singles.

“Hey stranger!... U know FFTL will always be the one #TrueToTheGame,” Harding replied to the pop star,” Harding replied to her, referencing Cheryl’s debut single ‘Fight For This Love’.

Sarah Harding won 'Celebrity Big Brother' last month

34 year old former 'X Factor' judge Cheryl then replied with a kiss emoji, writing: “#alwaystrue.”

There had long been rumours of an internal divide amid Girls Aloud when they were still together for their 11 year lifespan, with the first formal split in 2009 increasing tensions even further.

More: Nadine Coyle speaks out on Girls Aloud rifts

While she was in the ‘CBB’ house last month, a competition that she won on 25th August, she told fellow housemate Jemma Lucy that she hadn’t spoken to her erstwhile bandmate in a very long time.

“Everyone asks that but we're so busy with our own stuff,” she explained. “It's not for me to say. Honestly, it's not for me to say. I don't like talking about the other girls if it's a personal thing.

Cheryl's reported feud with Sarah Harding is in fact no such thing

“I mean, we were like sisters, so of course it would never be plain sailing the whole time… Nothing lasts forever. We went through so much, even if had fallen out, I'm sure it wouldn't be a major deal in the future.”

More: “I tried to persuade Sarah Harding not to do CBB” – Nadine Coyle