Sara Sampaio suffers from anxiety, depression and the hair-pulling disorder trichotillomania.

The 28-year-old Victoria's Secret Angel opened up about her mental health in a Q&A with fans on Instagram and admitted that the Covid-19 pandemic has been making her more anxious.

She explained: ''I actually deal with anxiety and depression on a regular basis, so I've got to be honest, the first few weeks I was the least anxious I've ever been but the past few weeks I've been a little bit more down and anxious.''

Sara also spoke about her trichotillomania, which she first developed when she was a teenager, and revealed that it is something she still struggles with.

She told her fans: ''I haven't cured mine, I've had it since I was 15 and I still do it. There are times when I pick more than others. There were a couple of weeks in quarantine when I was just ripping them off. However, I find that when my nails are short I don't tend to pick as much and that helps them grow back so I've been trying to keep them short during quarantine.''

One fan told the model that their diet is ''messed up'' during quarantine and asked for some advice but Sara admitted she is in the same boat.

The model said: ''So is mine. All I can tell you is it's fine. When quarantine is over and we all go back to our routines, we can all make up for this crazy time so don't beat yourself up, just enjoy it.''