Ryan Tedder wants to create a new album format.

The 38-year-old singer and songwriter believes an EP record is ''too short'' and he is thinking about creating a ''CP: Condensed Play'', which features seven songs.

Speaking about his views for the future of the music industry, which has been reported on ABC News Radio Online, he said: ''An EP is too small, so I'm thinking like seven songs, call it a CP: Condensed Play.''

The One Republic band member thinks the set up should be the ''new model'' for albums in the future.

He added: ''I think that should be the new model for albums. That's what we're going to do.''

And the 'Counting Stars' hitmaker has encouraged fellow musicians to ''jump on the bandwagon'' and release longer compilations.

He said: ''And I'm calling it a CP and if other people want to jump on the bandwagon they can do that.''

And Ryan has thought of a second idea for an album.

He explained: ''The other one would be ELF: Extended Limited Format, but that just sounds ridiculous. And you think of the movie, which doesn't really help.''

Meanwhile, Ryan is on tour with James Arthur and Fitz and the Tantrums as part of the Honda Civic Tour.