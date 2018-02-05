Ryan Murphy will add to his incredible roster of television shows with new comedy series 'The Politician', featuring an all-star cast that look set to make the show an instant success. A bidding war took around a week to come to a conclusion for the series, and Netflix came out on top, handing out a two season, straight-to-series order for the hour-long comedy.

Murphy co-created the series alongside his former 'Glee' colleagues Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, and the series will star the likes of Ben Platt, with Barbra Streisand and Gwyneth Paltrow in talks to join the series.

Platt takes on the role of wealthy Santa Barbara resident Payton, with the character involved in a different political race in each season of the show. Reports also suggest that Platt will be singing in multiple episodes of the show, bringing original tunes to proceedings. There are no suggestions yet as to the roles that Streisand or Paltrow may be filling.

With production expected to kick off in the late summer, it's looking likely to be 2019 before we get our first glimpse of an episode of 'The Politician', but now all the right ingredients seem to be sliding into place to ensure that it'll be a success.

'The Politician' joins Murphy's and Falchuk's first Netflix original series 'Ratched'; an origin story for 'One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest' character Nurse Ratched that is yet to debut on the streaming platform. Sarah Paulson is set to star in the titular role in that series, following a long-standing business relationship with Murphy, and roles in shows such as 'American Horror Story' and 'American Crime Story'.

We'll bring you more news on Murphy's projects as and when we get it.