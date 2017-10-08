This season on 'American Horror Story', a story of true terror is being told as Evan Peters' character Kai leads a vicious and violent cult, hoping to take over the world and embed himself right at the centre, with ultimate power. Whilst we have seen just the beginnings of that cult so far, it's something that's now growing at a rapid pace and even turning in on its own.

Ryan Murphy has made some big decisions about this week's 'Cult' episode

Following the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas this past week, it was claimed that there was a mass shooting scene in the next episode of 'AHS: Cult', with suggestions the episode could be delayed so as not to offend anybody watching. Now, showrunner and creator Ryan Murphy has opened up about the decision he and the rest of the crew working on the show have taken in light of the event.

Speaking during a New Yorker Festival discussion (via THR), Murphy explained: "I just made the decision that I'm going to have all of that violence be shown for the most part off camera." He went on to add that he now feels a "responsibility" to those who have fallen victim of gun violence.

"Nobody ever talks about victims' rights," he continued. "That's sort of a weird emotional discussion that's never bridged. But I felt great sympathy for people who were affected, certainly and family members and loved ones and people who are upset about the way the world is."

The showrunner concluded by saying that the original scene was graphically violent to make "an obvious anti-gun warning about society," but due to the recent events in Las Vegas, that version of the scene will no longer make it to air.

Exactly what goes down in the full episode remains to be seen, but it's fair to say that the series has seen some sort of reinvention this time round. Rather than having supernatural elements, everything that we've seen so far isn't out of the realm of possibility, which some say has made it the scariest season to-date.

'American Horror Story: Cult' continues Tuesdays on FX in the US and Fridays on FOX in the UK.