Actor Ross Butler is appearing in two hugely successful shows at the moment, starring as Reggie Mantle in the first season of CW series 'Riverdale' and as Zach Dempsey on Netflix original series '13 Reasons Why'. Though the characters are similar to outsiders; both are high school jocks; the latter one has been fleshed out on screen whilst 'Riverdale's Reggie remains a bit of a mystery.

Ross Butler stars as Reggie in the first season of 'Riverdale'

Though we've not seen much of Butler throughout the episodes of 'Riverdale' broadcast to-date, those who are familiar with the Archie comic books the show is based on do know that the character Reggie plays a huge part in Archie's school life. In fact, the pair are bitter rivals.

With that in mind, it makes sense that Reggie's role will be expanded in future episodes.

'Riverdale' creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement: "[Next season], we want more Reggie on our show - he's Archie's rival! - and because Ross is unavailable to come back to 'Riverdale', we're looking for a new Reggie. Those are big shoes to fill, but we're confident we can find an actor who is as funny and sexy as Ross. And of course we all wish Ross the best."

KJ Apa plays Reggie rival Archie in 'Riverdale'

Now talk will of course turn to whether or not a currently unannounced second season of '13 Reasons Why' is the reason for Butler quitting the CW show. The Netflix series followed the journey of young Hannah Baker, who committed suicide and left cassette tapes behind for those who had wronged her and pushed her to her decision.

Based on the book of the same name, that story has now been told in its entirety via the Netflix series, so if any further seasons ARE approved they'll be made up of completely original plot lines. Plenty of loose ends were left at the end of the first season, so there's quite the wealth of material to draw upon.

Brandon Flynn is among the stars of '13 Reasons Why'

'Riverdale' continues Thursdays on The CW in the US and Fridays on Netflix in the UK. '13 Reasons Why' can be watched on Netflix in all territories where the streaming service is available.