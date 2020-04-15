Rosalia was meant to release a ''super-aggressive club'' song with Travis Scott.

The 'Malamente' singer has revealed she decided to push back their collaboration because it didn't feel like the ''right time'' to put out the track in the current climate with the coronavirus pandemic, so she opted to drop guitar-driven ballad 'Dolerme' instead.

Speaking via FaceTime to Zane Lowe for his Apple Music series, 'At Home With...', she said: ''I was supposed to release a song with him last month.

''I was supposed to release a song that I think is for the club, super-aggressive, that I've been working on for a really long time.

''I was like, 'This song is so aggressive' ... It has an energy, I think, that is so specific for a certain moment, that I didn't feel like it was right to release, and I didn't feel like it was connected with what was going on in the world in that moment.''

However, the Spanish pop star still plans to release her song with the hip-hop star one day.

She added: ''I decided to release 'Dolerme', but I want to release the Travis song, because we worked on this song, that it feels kind of ... I had a lot of fun with him in studio, and I love his energy. I love working with him.

''But I think that he's very creative, too, and he gives a lot.

''I think that artists in general, we all want to be in constant dialogue with other artists, in order to keep creating.''

Meanwhile, Rosalia is still waiting for Billie Eilish to record her vocals for their collaboration.

She said: ''I feel like there's so many things going on it's hard to focus, but at the same time I feel blessed that I'm at home, that I'm safe, and that I can make music and I have all this time.

''I have this little studio, this little set-up that I did here in one room.

''I have the basics - just the midi keyboard, the computer, just with the mic, and I do my basics and try to do all the vocal production for the next record.

''I'm working on that on the next record.

''And I'm trying to finish.

''During these two last weeks I have been trying to finish the Billie Eilish collab.

''I think it's getting quite close.

''I think that the arrangements, I think that yesterday I finished the arrangements.

''I feel like the production, the sound design is almost done, so I just need Billie to maybe send the vocals and then send me the ideas that they want to add because we are there. I hope that Billie sends me her thing.''