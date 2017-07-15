The second season of hit CW series 'Riverdale' is currently in production, and it's been revealed this week that 'Supergirl' actress Brit Morgan will be joining the cast of the show, in a very important role.

Later this year, season 2 will debut and continue telling the story of fan-favourite characters from the world of Archie Comics. Darker than anyone could have imagined when it hit the small screen, 'Riverdale' quickly drew comparisons to 'Twin Peaks' through its first season, as a murder mystery plagued the small town and its residents, along with a string of other shady secrets and goings on.

Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) was caught up in the midst of the drama alongside his friends, Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse), Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) and Kevin Keller (Casey Cott), with fellow students including Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) also drawn into the chaos.

That's only set to continue with Morgan involved, and we can now reveal some details about what's going to go down when she makes her debut.

The news of Morgan's involvement in the series came in a report from Deadline, which says the actress has signed on the dotted line to play Penny Peabody, aka Snake Charmer. A crooked lawyer, she often helps out the Southside Serpents in the town, so long as she gets something in return. She could prove to be exactly what Jughead needs if he's to help his father escape from jail following his role in the murder of Jason Blossom (Trevor Stines).

Morgan is no stranger to villainous roles, having entertained audiences throughout 'True Blood's later episodes as snappy werewolf Debbie Pelt, and enjoyed shocking her foes as Livewire on 'Supergirl'.

Peabody's involvement is going to be essential moving ahead if Jughead's father, FP Jones (Skeet Ulrich) is to find his freedom. We know his story is one that's going to be central to 'Riverdale', as the actor has been promoted to regular character following his recurring character status in season 1.

We imagine most of her interactions however will come with Jughead himself. The youngster has now been fully accepted into the Serpents, much to the worry of his girlfriend Betty. More vulnerable than ever before despite gaining this new status, Peabody's claws could quite easily be sunk into the youngster. Exactly how all of that plays out however remains to be seen.

'Riverdale' season 2 debuts on The CW in the US on Wednesday, October 11 before making its return to Netflix in the UK shortly thereafter.