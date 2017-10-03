The pedal's being put straight to the metal when 'Riverdale' makes its return for an extended second season. Based on the Archie Comics series, the show will once again visit the drama-filled town of Riverdale and catch up with the likes of Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse).

KJ Apa and Lili Reinhart as Archie and Betty in 'Riverdale'

Each dealing with their own personal troubles, whether it be returning family members, romance or even in Archie's case, a parent that has been shot, it's clear that the action this season is going to come thick and fast right from the get go.

Once thought of as an idyllic and peaceful town, Riverdale will this year play host to the return of Betty's long-lost brother Chic Cooper, with the character making his debut just before midseason.

Betty knows that she has a brother out there somewhere following her mother Alice Cooper's (Mädchen Amick) confession that she had given birth to a child before Betty's older sister Polly (Tiera Skovbye), but up until now, no further details were given either in-show, or by those working on the series.

According to That Hashtag Show, Chic will first appear in episode 10 of the show's second season, with a casting breakdown reading: "[Chic Cooper] Male, mid-20s, blond. Betty’s long-lost brother. Growing up in the foster system, then living on his own since he was 18, Chic is tough, resourceful, rough around the edges, and distrustful of new people. He knows how to look out for himself–he’s a survivor–but his mysterious past is a secret only he knows. Chic didn’t finish high school, hustles to scrape together a living on the fringes of society. There’s a darkness to Chic that is both sexy and scary...RECURRING GUEST STAR."

No rumours are yet flying around as to who might step in and play Chic, but it's obvious he's going to be another good-looking member of the cast. With a life hugely different to that of his sisters, it'll be interesting to see if he can bond with his siblings, or if rivalry will instantly work its way into their relationships. Judging by the high level of drama in Riverdale, we're betting on the latter!

'Riverdale' season 1 is available now on Netflix, with season 2 set to premiere on The CW in the US on Wednesday, October 11. It's expected to return to Netflix in the UK each Thursday following its US premiere.