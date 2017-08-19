The incredible success that 'Riverdale' saw during its first season run on The CW in the US and Netflix in the UK was nothing short of exceptional. Whilst not many knew what to expect from the show, its dark tone and storytelling meant that after just a few minutes, everybody who gave the show a chance was hooked.

KJ Apa and Lili Reinhart return to 'Riverdale' season 2 as Archie and Betty

Telling the story of the murder of Jason Blossom, the first season put a number of suspects in the frame before it was revealed exactly who pulled the trigger and put a bullet in-between Jason's eyes. In exposing that villain, the series then pulled off the band-aid on the criminal underworld that was lying right under the noses of Riverdale's authorities. It's that world that many think will be further explored when 'Riverdale' makes its return.

One of the show's most popular characters is of course Betty Cooper; a girl who was at first infatuated with Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) but who is now enjoying a relationship with Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse), but who will be drawn into the madness of season 2's antics because of a number of factors.

Speaking with Comicbook, Reinhart teased of her character's future: "Dark Betty I feel like doesn’t exist anymore. It’s like this season just her darkness kind of envelops her a little bit. Betty is, without giving anything away, a very big focal point of the mystery in season 2 and it takes a toll on her, just like it did with Cheryl in season 1. Betty gets wrapped up in something that she never asked to be wrapped up in and this kind, sweet, gentle person is pushed to her limit."

With Jughead now becoming a fully-fledged member of the Serpents in Riverdale, his decision to remain a part of the shady gang could lead to some major repercussions for those he cares for. It'll be interesting however to see just how else Betty will be drawn into the show's "mystery" this time round.

More: Could Sabrina The Teenage Witch Be Coming To 'Riverdale' Season 2?

'Riverdale' season 2 starts this October on The CW in the US and Netflix in the UK. Season 1 is available now on Netflix and DVD.