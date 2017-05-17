Bringing fan favourite characters from the Archie Comics book series to the small screen, The CW series 'Riverdale' has now run through its full season, showcasing a number of shocking twists and turns on its way and perfectly setting up a second season, which we expect to come to viewers next year.

Camila Mendes plays Veronica Lodge in the CW series

Hugely successful and immediately making its mark whilst garnering a solid and loyal fan base, the show introduced a number of talented young actors such as KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Casey Cott, Cole Sprouse and Camila Mendes to fans, with Apa stepping into the lead role as Archie.

When the first season came to a close however, Archie's world was tipped upside down when a shooting took place in Pop's that Sprouse's character Jughead promised was anything but random. So what should we expect when 'Riverdale' returns?

Mendes who plays Veronica Lodge in the series teased what could be around the corner for viewers, speaking to EW at the EW & People Upfronts.

"It's going to unpack so many things in terms of the relationships for season 2 because Archie's going to be going through this really traumatic experience and Veronica's going to have to be there to help with that burden," she explained.

"I like that there'll be a new darkness to Archie. I think it's going to add a lot of edge to his character and some depth."

The "darkness" Mendes speaks about is likely coming from a place of wanting revenge. We can now assume that the bulk of season 2 will be about Archie and his friends doing their best to discover exactly who fired off the gun inside Pop's, and bringing justice to that person, but there will for sure be other storylines taking place alongside that. What they may be remains to be seen.

More: Charles Melton Cast As Reggie In 'Riverdale' Season 2

'Riverdale' season 1 is available on Netflix in the UK now and comes to US Netflix soon. Season 2 is expected to hit the streaming service and The CW in the US at some point in 2018.