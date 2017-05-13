Though the first season of The CW's Archie Comics-based series 'Riverdale' came to a close this week, talk about the show of course rumbles on, whether it be about that shocking cliffhanger, the twists and turns that took place during the episodes we've now seen, or the future.

Ross Butler previously played Reggie in 'Riverdale'

Whilst that future is still very much a mystery, it's now been made a little clearer with a new name joining the cast of the series in an already-established role.

Previously revealing that the character of Reggie would have to be recast due to other commitments made by the actor who previously played him - Ross Butler of '13 Reasons Why' fame - it would seem that creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has now come to a decision on who should play Archie's archrival in the series' second season.

Charles Melton is the man stepping in for Butler, as reported by TVLine, with Butler then taking to his Twitter account to thank the 'Riverdale' producers for casting another Asian-American actor for his replacement.

Melton hasn't got a ton of acting credits to his name, but he did play a character named Mr. Wu in Ryan Murphy's hit series, 'American Horror Story', as well as a model in the 2014 season of Murphy's musical show, 'Glee'. Now he'll be playing one of the characters that is set to be given increased screen time in 'Riverdale' season 2, and we can't wait to see what story writers have up their sleeves.

The news comes after it was revealed the actor who plays Kevin - Casey Cott - has been promoted to a series regular, meaning his character will also be playing a big part in the show's upcoming storylines.

'Riverdale' season 1 is available now on Netflix in the UK, and is expected to return in 2018 for season 2.