Rina Sawayama picks a ''character'' when she wants to experiment with her make-up.

The 29-year-old pop star likes to try bold beauty looks that disguises her face by thinking of a different personality and working out what type of makeup they would wear.

In an interview with CNN, she said: ''My idea of beauty is being a bit of a chameleon, I think, surprising people. I always pick a character, the person who I wanted to be on stage, and then think about how they would do their makeup.

''I have a whole collection of make-up looks I love, and I love that, and I'm not scared of that.''

Rina fell in love with beauty products at a young age and would look to influential make-up artist Pat McGrath for inspiration before social media helped build a community of beauty lovers.

She continued: ''When I was growing up, I'd look at Dior in the 2000s, when Pat McGrath was doing like these amazing, insane looks. We didn't have as much access to stuff like that, but now we have all these beauty communities on Instagram.''

Now, with the help of the networking platforms, Rina is able to share her creativity with her fans as she created her own YouTube channel 'Rina TV' where she shares makeup tutorials and tips.

She added: ''I think that's the strength of Instagram, to be able to tap into these communities that will appreciate your creativity.''

However, 'STFU!' hitmaker believes there is still a way to go for Asian models to be incorporated into the beauty community without portraying stereotypes in brand campaigns.

She explained: ''I think the number of Asian faces is definitely increasing, and I love to see that fashion brands are giving Asian people a personality.

''But I still see campaigns where brands want to portray the Asian talent as the quiet one. It's almost like there isn't much communication going on behind the scenes.''