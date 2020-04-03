Ric Flair believes Wrestlemania 36 will help lift people's spirits amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

WWE's annual flagship show is set to take place this weekend, but will do so without a live audience, in order to limit the number of people gathered in one space amid the current global health crisis.

And although the show will look very different to the usual huge stadium extravaganzas, WWE legend Ric Flair has said he's sure there will be a ''huge'' audience watching from home.

He said: 'It's WrestleMania. If there's one person or 100 or 2,000 it's that moment.

''You're wearing the best outfit you've had on all year long, you've prepared yourself. You've been to the gym, you've trained, and you've walked out of the door on camera in front of the world with everybody watching!

''At a time like this, we need something new and fresh to look at. I think the audience will be huge!''

The legendary Nature Boy acknowledged the situation is ''difficult'' for those involved with WWE, but believes the show will be as ''phenomenal'' as always.

He added: ''It's difficult, but I believe the packages and the technologies they'll present will make it look as live as possible. I wish we were there and having all the fun, but it's phenomenal and it's gonna be great. I'm excited for it.''

This year will see Ric's daughter Charlotte Flair take on Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship, and the 71-year-old star couldn't be more proud.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, he said: ''I am, most assuredly, thank you. She's been very excited about it. I don't wanna give away too much, but it's gonna be fantastic!''