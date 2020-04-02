Ric Flair is ''more than content'' with the precautions WWE have taken for 'WrestleMania 36'.

The flagship wrestling event will still take be broadcast from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, and other locations this weekend, but without fans in attendance due to social distancing measures in place to curb the spread of coronavirus, and the grappling legend believes the organisation are doing everything they can to protect the performers, including his own daughter, Charlotte Flair.

He told TMZ Sports: ''I'm more than content that they have put enough safety measure in place.

''Keep in mind, they also gave everybody an opportunity to not be part of it. So, anybody that was there, nobody had their arm twisted. It was strictly a voluntary basis.''

And Ric, 71, insisted the wrestlers taking part in the event are excited that it's still taking place.

He added: ''They worked their whole year, actually some of them work their whole career to be in a high level match in Wrestle Mania.

''Obviously there's gonna be some changes but it's gonna be a great show.''

The Nature Boy thinks 'WrestleMania' will be great for sports fans as it will stop NFL offseason coverage dominating the news.

He added: ''Hey listen, I'm tired of hearing about Tom Brady and that Buccaneers. I'm tired of hearing about Tua, ok?! Let's talking about something that's really taking place!

''Saturday and Sunday will be kick-ass TV!!! 'WrestleMania'! Wooooooo Wrestle Mania, coming up kids! Let's do it!''

Roman Reigns recently confirmed he wouldn't be taking part in this year's 'WrestleMania' for a planned bout with Goldberg for the Universal title.

He said:''You don't know the whole story. All you know is what you think. 'Oh, well his health and this and that,' but you don't know what else is going on in my life. You don't know if I have newborns. You don't know if I have family in my household, older family. So yeah, just the old saying man.

''Go ahead and flip that cover over and read a few pages, get into a few chapters before you really start running your mouth. Take this time to better yourself.

''For all my fans, I'm sorry I didn't get to compete this year and put on a show and entertain.

''But sometimes things are more important, and I had to make a choice for me and my family.''