Tributes continue to roll in for Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul, who passed away at the age of 54 over the weekend nearly fourteen years after the death of his brother Dimebag Darrell. Metal titans of the world have been posting messages via social media, and even dedicating live performances to the late musician.

Vinnie Paul at a Las Vegas red carpet event

Vinnie died on Friday (June 22nd 2018) at his Las Vegas home after suffering a massive heart attack in his sleep. Pantera bassist Rex Brown recently broke his silence on the tragedy which, given the tensions that existed between Vinnie, Rex and vocalist Phil Anselmo, cannot have been easy.

'I am doing okay considering', Rex Brown shared on Facebook. 'This is not about me; it's about the love, amazing times and friendship we had long ago. Everybody is going through their own strife with this. Pray for Jerry Abbott. No man should have to bury two incredible sons in one lifetime.'

More tributes came from Zakk Wylde who said that his 'heart of gold made the world a better place', and from Papa Roach who called him 'the nicest guy in metal'. Former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach released a video with his own reaction, in which he broke down in tears after his show and confessed that he'd partied with him recently.

'We are deeply saddened to hear that our dear friend and brother, Vinnie Paul has passed away', Megadeth wrote on Twitter. 'Rest in Peace Vinnie, you will truly be missed and forever remembered.'

Meanwhile, Avenged Sevenfold dedicated their performance of 'Hail to the King' to Vinnie during their headline set at Hellfest on Saturday, while metal supergroup Bad Wolves played Pantera's 1996 song 'Sandblasted Skin' in honour of the late drummer during their weekend show.

According to reports, Vinnie had just completed work on a forthcoming new album with his band Hellyeah. His death also brings back memories of when his brother and bandmate Dimebag Darrell passed away in 2004 at the age of 38, after being shot dead during their band Damageplan's show at a Columbus nightclub.