Radiohead's first Glastonbury headline slot was ''a form of hell''.

The 'Creep' hitmakers are set to headline the famous English festival on Friday (23.06.17) after having previously performed in the top slot in 1997 and 2003, and have said their first foray into headlining the event 20 years ago put them into ''crisis mode''.

Their performance was riddled with technical difficulties, and guitarist Ed O'Brien has now recalled the moment their ''dream'' was transformed into ''a kind of hell''.

Speaking to Jo Wiley on UK radio station BBC Radio 2, Ed said: ''It was like a form of hell. We were doing something that was like a dream, to play the Pyramid Stage on a Saturday night, it doesn't get better than that. [But] to find yourself in a situation whereby it felt like we were in crisis mode - the equipment failure was happening, [we were] trying to keep all members onstage, people not walking off - it was like 'this should be a heaven but was like a kind of hell'.''

Meanwhile, frontman Thom Yorke recently revealed he almost walked off stage during the disastrous set, but it was Ed who told him he'd regret it and convinced him otherwise.

Thom revealed: ''At one point I just went over to Ed. I tapped him on the shoulder and said, 'I'm off mate, see you later.' He turned around and went, 'If you do, you'll probably live the rest of your life regretting it'. I went, 'Good point.'''

And Thom - who is joined in the 'No Surprises' rockers by Ed, Jonny Greenwood, Colin Greenwood, and Philip Selway - originally didn't want to perform at Glastonbury in 1997 at all.

He said: ''I'd burnt myself out. We had a meeting about what we were going to do for the shows and I was like, 'I can't do Glastonbury'. I just needed a break. And in fact I didn't get one for another year and a bit, by which point I was pretty much catatonic.''