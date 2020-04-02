Rachel Bloom has given birth to her first child.

The 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' actress took to Instagram to confirm she has welcomed a daughter into the world during the most ''emotionally intense week'' of her and husband Dan Gregor's life.

Rachel wrote: ''She's here. She's home.

''Having a baby in the NICU during a pandemic while a dear friend was in the hospital 3,000 miles away made this by far the most emotionally intense week of mine and Gregor's lives. (sic)''

Rachel paid tribute to the medical workers in the US for helping to bring her child into the world safely, and to those who are aiding coronavirus patients like her pal Adam Schlesinger, who has since passed away aged 52.

She added: ''As the lovely doctors and nurses helped my daughter get some fluid out of her lungs, we watched the maternity ward around us change hourly to prepare for the upcoming COVID storm. The whole family is now home safe and I am just so grateful to all of our medical workers. From those in our NICUs to those directly helping COVID patients like Adam, they are sacrificing so much to fight on the front lines of this war. Thank you thank you thank you.

Brb, gonna go get to know the person who came out of my vagina. (sic)''

Following Fountains Of Wayne frontman Adam's passing, Rachel took to social media again to pay tribute to her friend.

She wrote: ''I have so much to say about Adam Schlesinger that I am at a complete loss for words. He is irreplaceable.''