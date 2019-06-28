As Glastonbury goers rejoice in the blessed heatwave that has struck the UK this weekend, those who didn't bag a ticket may be feeling a little resentful. But the summer is far from over as festival after festival pops up across the world over the next couple of months and beyond, and if you're a festival enthusiast you'll no doubt be preparing for your next event.

Just to get you in the mood though, here's a little quiz from BuzzBingo to test your knowledge on the world's greatest music festivals. See if you can guess the event from the emojis. Answers are given further down - so don't be tempted to cheat!

Let's see how well you did! Answers below...

How did you do? Did you get sixteen out of sixteen? No prizes if you did, but here are the locations of each festival in case any of them caught your eye. Now time to get ready for your next weekend of music madness.

Electric Daisy Carnival - Las Vegas, Nevada, US

Coachella - Indio, California, US

Rock in Rio - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Summerfest - Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US

Glastonbury - Pilton, UK

Wireless - Finsbury Park, London, UK

Reading - Reading, UK

Creamfields - Daresbury, UK

Lovebox - Gunnersbury Park, London, UK

South West Four - Clapham Common, London, UK

Download - Donington Park, UK

Green Man - Brecon Beacons, UK

Isle of Wight - Newport, UK

All Points East - Victoria Park, London, UK

British Summer Time - Hyde Park, London, UK

Tomorrowland - Boom, Belgium