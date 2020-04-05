Queen Elizabeth promised ''better days would return'' in a rare televised address to the British public and the wider Commonwealth amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The 93-year-old monarch spoke to the public in a rare speech, where she urged everyone across the world to join in a ''common endeavour'' to help beat the virus, which has claimed thousands of lives.

She said: ''While we have faced challenges before, this one is different. This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavour, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed - and that success will belong to every one of us. We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again.''

The British monarch went on to say how she hoped people would be proud of how they responded to the current challenges.

She added: ''I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge. And those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any. That the attributes of self-discipline, of quiet good-humoured resolve and of fellow-feeling still characterise this country.''

During her speech, the Queen - who also reflected on her own experiences in the war - thanked those on the frontline, helping and supporting other more vulnerable people in the communities.

In the four minute video, broadcasted on television, online and social media, she shared: ''Across the Commonwealth and around the world, we have seen heart-warming stories of people coming together to help others, be it through delivering food parcels and medicines, checking on neighbours, or converting businesses to help the relief effort. And though self-isolating may at times be hard, many people of all faiths, and of none, are discovering that it presents an opportunity to slow down, pause and reflect, in prayer or meditation ... I want to thank everyone on the NHS front line, as well as care workers and those carrying out essential roles, who selflessly continue their day-to-day duties outside the home in support of us all. I am sure the nation will join me in assuring you that what you do is appreciated and every hour of your hard work brings us closer to a return to more normal times.''