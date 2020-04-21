The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have led the birthday tributes to Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

Prince William and Duchess Catherine took to Instagram and Twitter to post a picture of them with his grandmother, the Queen, on her 94th birthday on Tuesday (21.04.20) and they added the message ''Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 94th Birthday today!''

Queen Elizabeth's son Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla shared a selection of pictures on Twitter and wrote: ''Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very Happy 94th Birthday.''

And the Royal Family's Twitter account provided a treat for fans as it shared private footage from the Royal Collection Trust, showing the Queen as a young girl with her family.

A message on the account explained: ''Thank you for your messages today, on The Queen's 94th birthday.

''In this private footage from @RCT, we see The Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, with her family, including her younger sister Princess Margaret.''

The Queen's birthday celebrations will be muted this year, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The usual gun salutes and ringing of bells at Westminster Abbey will not go ahead, as Britain remains in lockdown due to the deadly coronavirus.

Ceremonial gun salutes, in which blank rounds are fired from various locations across London, are usually used by the royal family to mark special occasions.

However, this year the monarch asked that her birthday is not marked with a gun salute as she felt it was inappropriate during the current health crisis.

Instead, Queen Elizabeth will celebrate the day quietly at Windsor Castle with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, 98.