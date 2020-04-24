The first posthumous song by Juice WRLD has been released.

The 'Lucid Dreams' hitmaker's family are honouring the late rapper's memory by releasing previously unheard music and the first song, 'Righteous', sees Juice - who tragically passed away in December at the age of just 21 from an accidental overdose - detail how he painfully battled anxiety by self-medicating.

The new track follows his mother, Carmela Wallace, unveiling the Live Free 999 Fund in honour of her son - whose real name was Jarad Higgins - which aims to help young people suffering with mental health issues.

In a statement about the new song and the fund, his family wrote on Instagram: ''Juice was a prolific artist who dedicated his life to making music.

''Choosing how to share his upcoming music with the world was no easy feat. Honoring the love Juice felt for his fans while shining a light on his talents and his spirit are the most important parts of this process for us.

''Earlier this week, Juice's mother, Carmela Wallace, announced the establishment of the Live Free 999 Fund which will receive additional support via Grade A and Interscope Records.

''Tonight we will be releasing a new song called ''Righteous'' which Juice made from his home studio in Los Angeles.

''We hope you enjoy this new music and continue to keep Juice's spirit alive.

''Stay safe everyone.

''Love Carmela Wallace, Juice's family and the Grade A team. (sic)''

A source had previously claimed that Juice has a plethora of unreleased songs and plenty of material to make an LP.

The rapper died after suffering a seizure in Chicago's Midway airport, with toxic levels of Oxycodone and codeine in his system at the time of his passing.

And his family are desperately hoping that his death can help others battling drug addictions.

They previously said in a statement: ''We loved Jarad with all of our hearts and cannot believe our time with him has been cut short.

''As he often addressed in his music and to his fans, Jarad battled with prescription drug dependency. Addiction knows no boundaries and its impact goes way beyond the person fighting it.

''Jarad was a son, brother, grandson, friend and so much more to so many people who wanted more than anything to see him defeat addiction.

''We hope the conversations he started in his music and his legacy will help others win their battles as that is what he wanted more than anything.

''We know that Jarad's legacy of love, joy and emotional honesty will live on.''