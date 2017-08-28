After working as an actor, martial artist and action choreographer across a wide range of movies, this is Philip Ng's breakout role. Set in 1960s San Francisco, the film follows a young Bruce Lee as he struggles to make a name for himself as both an actor and martial arts master. Then the Shaolin monk and kung fu master Wong Jack Man (played by Xia Yu) arrives to challenge him in what became a legendary showdown.

When the trailer landed, Bruce Lee fans were outraged that it only shows Lee fighting a white man, Steve McKee (played by Billy Magnussen), rather than Wong Jack Man. But Ng leapt to the film's defence, explaining that it has a proper ethnic mix. "People should judge a product by its entirety and not merely on the misinformed opinions of others," he wrote. "Since Bruce Lee (in the film and in real life) advocated that his student be whoever wants to learn, regardless of race or gender, I find it fitting that a Caucasian character was added to the mix."

That said, Ng also reminds viewers that it's just a movie. "All seriousness aside," he says, "Birth of the Dragon is a fun and entertaining kung fu movie that audiences will enjoy."

He says he found it surreal to play such an iconic figure. "I have read everything Bruce Lee ever wrote," Ng says. "I've studied his films, his ideas about martial arts and his philosophy extensively. They asked me how long I'd been preparing for the role, and I said, 'Basically my whole life!'"

After working in Hong Kong for so many years, it was also surreal to return to America to make this movie. "I had heard a lot of stories about working in Hollywood from my seniors in the stunt industry," Ng says. "It was all true. I would tell people about working in Hong Kong, like my schedule or working with a broken arm or cracked ribs, and they think I'm lying or trying to get sympathy. The worst thing about shooting this film is that there was always food on the set. Good food, like doughnuts. I'm playing Bruce Lee; I can't eat the doughnuts! Although right after one scene where I had to take my shirt off, I went after those doughnuts like they offended my family."

