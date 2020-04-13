Pharrell's 'Happy' was the most-played song of the 2010s in the UK.

The 2013 single has topped a list of the most-played songs broadcast on UK radio and television since 2010, with Adele's 'Rolling In The Deep' at number two, and 'Moves Like Jagger' by Maroon 5 featuring Christina Aguilera at number three.

BBC radio DJ Scott Mills, who is set to present the 'Most Played Songs of the Decade' special, said: ''Every single tune we'll play on this show is an absolute banger that you'll have known and loved then learnt every word to over the past 10 years, and I'll play the entire Top 40 in full.

''So get ready to collectively sing your heads off. I'll certainly be doing just that, but thankfully off-mic.''

Other big-name stars who feature on the list include Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Rihanna, and Katy Perry.

Meanwhile, Mariah Carey recently said that working with Pharrell was ''a real collaborative moment'' in her career.

The pop icon - who teamed up with Pharrell for her 10th album, 'The Emancipation of Mimi' - broke her own rules in order to work closely with Pharrell on the track 'Say Something'.

She explained: ''Pharrell is just such a vibrant person and artist, so I really enjoyed making that record with him and collaborating with Snoop [Dogg] again on that song.

''It wasn't my usual session, because I did the vocals there with [Pharrell] in the studio. Usually I go in by myself and just do whatever I'm feeling, but it was a real collaborative moment.

''[The label] wanted to actually go with 'Say Somethin' as the lead single. [They] were like, 'I love it, I love it. It's so different for you. You should go with it.'

''I felt like it was a really strong album cut, but I didn't see it as the first single for me, because I thought it was too different. I think we really made the right choice artistically to work [with Pharrell].''