Peter Andre became a dad for the fourth time last November and now his wife, Emily MacDonagh, has spoken out about how lonely motherhood can be. The mum-of-two - who has been married to model Katie Price’s ex-husband since 2015 - revealed she has found it difficult to make new mum friends.

Emily MacDonagh opened up about her struggles with motherhood

Speaking in her weekly OK! Magazine column, the 27-year-old qualified doctor said: "Once we move house, I’m going to make a real effort to make some new mum friends, as that’s what I’m lacking in our current area."

The new mum has six-month-old Theo and gave birth to daughter, Amelia in 2014. She is also step-mum to Andre’s children from his marriage to Katie Price, 11-year-old Junior and nine-year-old Princess Tiaamii.

The struggling mother has also recently praised HRH The Duchess of Cambridge for breaking the taboo on early motherhood - herself speaking out about feeling lonely.

She said: "A few weeks ago HRH the Duchess of Cambridge spoke about how motherhood can be lonely sometimes, and I completely agree.

"It’s reassuring to hear that someone like that feels the same, and you can see how it could contribute to postnatal depression."

Emily has also had to deal with criticism over her 16-year age gap with husband, Peter, 44.

The young mum met the singing star after her surgeon father operated on him to remove his kidney stones. Andre met the family and their love blossomed from there.

Speaking about the difficulties, Emily said: "The downside [of fame] is people being nasty. In the past I’ve read people criticising me and Pete, whether it’s the age difference or our appearance, and I find it hard when people say I’m too young to be with him - my skin is not thick enough and I find it very upsetting."

Emily went on: "I don’t have social media because otherwise you’re opening yourself up to that criticism...you don’t want to think your kids are reading negative things."