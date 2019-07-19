Pete Davidson is desperate for someone to have sex with his mother.

The 25-year-old star - who is living with his mom Amy following his split from Ariana Grande in October 2018 - is begging anyone to get down and dirty with her so that she can ''get off'' his back as she hasn't had any action since his father died in 2001.

Speaking on 'Dressing Funny', Tan France asked: ''Does your mom date?''

Pete replied: ''I'm trying to get her to.''

To which Tan said: ''How do you feel when your mom dates?''

Pete explained: ''I don't care ... Someone should slam her.

''Seriously, she's been, like, not with anybody since, like, my dad died. Someone needs to get up in that and get that lady off my back!''

Pete bought a house with Amy for $1.3 million in Staten Island, New York, after he broke up with the 26-year-old pop star last year and has turned the basement into an apartment so that they live separately but under the same roof.

He explained: ''We bought a house together, but nobody believes that. I live with my mom so I have like a basement that's mine that's an apartment, so I live underneath her, so I'm getting like a little arcade set up down there trying to make it ... mine.''

However, he recently admitted that living with his mom can be ''embarrassing.''

He said: ''When you're 15 and your mom catches you [masturbating], it's just embarrassing ... When you're 25 and your mom catches you masturbating, it's like, 'This should not have happened! Who just walks into the kitchen without knocking?'

''I know what people think. They see you on TV and magazines and stuff and they think, 'That guy must have a place.' Nope.''