Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's mother has died from coronavirus at the age of 82.

The Premier League club has confirmed the tragic news that the 49-year-old coach's mother, Dolors Sara Carrio, passed away from the respiratory illness in Barcelona.

In a statement, the club said: ''The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death of Pep's mother Dolors Sara Carrio in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting coronavirus. She was 82 years old.

''Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends.''

Pep recently donated £920,000 (€1 million) to aid the fight against coronavirus - also known as COVID-19 - in his home country of Spain.

The former Barcelona player and manager made the donation to a campaign launched by the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation and Medical College of Barcelona.

A statement from the college said: ''The campaign aims to collect medical materials and financial contributions from collegiate doctors and the general population, for the purchase of medical equipment and equipment that is currently lacking in health centres in Catalonia.

''It will also help finance the alternative production, through 3D printing and other methods, of respirators and personal protection equipment for healthcare staff.''

'Match of the Day' presenter Gary Lineker is another figure in the world of football making a financial donation in the fight against coronavirus, having donated two months of his salary to the British Red Cross.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: ''Decided to donate a couple of months' salary to @BritishRedCross who are doing vital work for those most vulnerable during the Coronavirus crisis.

''Feel incredibly fortunate to be able to do this. If you'd like to join in, it'd be greatly appreciated.''