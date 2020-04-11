Pearl Jam's European tour has been postponed until 2021.

The 'Gigaton' tour was set to kick off in Frankfurt on June 23 and end in Amsterdam one month later on July 23 but the rockers have now pushed it back until next year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The band announced in a statement on Instagram: ''In light of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Pearl Jam's 2020 European tour dates have been postponed until June/July 2021.

''We are working with all of our partners to reschedule these dates and will release the new tour routing as soon as we are able.

''All tickets will be valid for the rescheduled concert dates.

''Refunds are not being offered at this time. However, we are still reviewing specific ticketing policies with our partners in each country. Ticket holders will be notified of any changes.

''As previously announced, London's @BSTHydePark festival was cancelled on April 8th. For more information and the event statement, visit the BST Hyde Park website.

''We look forward to returning to Europe in 2021!''

Meanwhile, guitarists Stone Gossard and Mike McCready recently participated in their first Reddit AMA and revealed that Chris Cornell's death by suicide in 2017 affected their new album 'Gigaton'.

McCready said: ''There were lots of starts and stops with touring, Chris [Cornell]'s death, etc etc. But it was freeing to just record with the mindset of, let's do whatever comes to our minds.

''The first single 'Dance of the Clairvoyants' is the best example of letting go of any preconceptions I had of how a Pearl Jam song should be.''

And they were full of praise for producer Josh Evans, with Gossard saying: ''He's a hugely talented and hugely hearted individual. We couldn't be prouder of his enormous accomplishment of getting all of us excited about the same record.''

McCready added: ''I love ambient stuff and tried to create a huge, trippy atmosphere at the end of 'Retrograde.' I envisioned people listening to it on headphones. Josh helped me put all that crazy stuff in perspective.''