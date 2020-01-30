If you've secured your tickets for Parklife 2020, then you're in luck. The festival's organisers dropped the incredible line-up this week, revealing that some of the biggest names in the music business will be taking to the stage to entertain attendees across June 13-14th at Heaton Park in Manchester.

Over 160,000 fans are expected to descend on Heaton Park over the two days of excitement, and after seeing who's going to be performing, it's easy to see why!

Renowned as the largest Metropolitan festival in the UK, Parklife will this year be welcoming the likes of Tyler The Creator, Skepta and Lewis Capaldi to the stage, as well as icons of the business such as Robyn, Carl Cox and Fatboy Slim. The bill also includes modern game-changers such as Four Tet, Honey Dijon, Jorja Smith and Giggs. What's not to love?

Eight stages are being put together for the event, making sure that there's a great spread of brilliant live performances to choose from for all in attendance.

Liam Gallagher has also been confirmed to take to Heaton Park as part of a pre-festival gig on Friday June 12th, celebrating the release of his second solo album, Why Me?, and using the same stage that will be used as the main stage over the Parklife 2020 weekend.

General admission tickets are priced at £69.50 per day, or £125 for the full weekend, with VIP tickets available (posher loos and the sort) priced at £95 per day, or £169.50 for the weekend. Payment plans are also in place if you're unable to pay the full price up front, allowing you to secure your tickets and pay for them in instalments. Those opting to pay in this way will see instalments taken on February 29th, March 31st, April 30th and May 31st.

Parklife was first created as Mad Ferret Festival in Platt Fields Park, Rusholme before it made its move to Manchester in 2012 due to the large capacity crowds it attracted. The festival was brought to life by co-founder Sacha Lord in 2010, and has been entertaining hundreds of thousands for the past decade. It's organised jointly by a number of different groups including The Warehouse Project, and has in the past played host to such names as Mark Ronson, The XX, Frank Ocean and The 1975.

Full general sale tickets for Parklife 2020 are on sale now, with more information available at parklife.uk.com.