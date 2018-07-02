We can't help loving a relationship that develops in real life after two people play a loving onscreen couple. That's why it's so thrilling to hear that 'Outnumbered' co-stars Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner have finally fallen for each other after their respective marriages broke down in 2015.

The cast of 'Outnumbered' at the National Television Awards

They worked alongside each other for seven years as husband and wife Pete and Sue Brockman on the award-winning BBC One comedy series 'Outnumbered' which aired between 2007 and 2014, and now, according to the Mail on Sunday, they've been together as a real couple for a year.

'I am very, very happy, we are so very happy', he said of his relationship. 'It's nice and yes, it's so lovely.'

Hugh has been married twice before; first to Miranda Carroll for six years until 1993, and then to Kate Abbot-Anderson for 19 years with whom he has a son, Freddie, and a daughter, Meg. Meanwhile, Claire split from her husband of 14 years, Charles Palmer, and also has two sons with him.

'It's the most wonderful love story, they found one another at the right time in their lives and it's all rather sweet', a source told the publication. 'Over the past few weeks there has been some talk within the acting world of them being an item.'

Reports suggest that they now live together at their £1.2 million London penthouse flat which Hugh bought following his divorce. Both former spouses are apparently aware of their exes' new circumstances.

More: The kids of 'Outnumbered' are all grown-up

There are talks that the pair might reunite with their onscreen children Tyger Drew-Honey (Jake), Daniel Roche (Ben) and Ramona Marquez (Karen) for a new episode or series following the success of the 2016 Boxing Day special. Of course, the kids are in their teens and their twenties now, but that only makes things more entertaining.