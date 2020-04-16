Olivier Rousteing thinks online fashion shows allow the audience to push their dreams ''to the next level''.

The 34-year-old designer - who has been the creative director of Balmain since 2011 - believes there are some distinct advantages to broadcasting shows on the web.

He said: ''I don't see digital as less emotional; I see digital as an experience where you can push your dreams to the next level.''

Rousteing also suggested the way the audience connects with a fashion show will evolve as more events are staged online.

He told Vogue: ''Before people were clapping, now people are Instagramming, which is another kind of emotion. I'm sure that in the future that we can find a way with illustration, with digital, to bring that kind of emotion.''

Meanwhile, Natacha Ramsay-Levi - the acclaimed personal stylist - thinks it's important to retain a ''human dimension'' to future fashion shows.

She explained: ''We must be aware that the audience is mostly digital, but I won't kill the shows. The shows are a beautiful moment.

''It's only 600 in a room, but it's more than 600 working behind the [scenes]. I think that's beautiful and that we should be proud of it.

''Fashion shows are special events, I believe. They are here to inspire and engage conversation - and they have a meaning and they must feel authentic. There's a human dimension to it which I'm very keen to keep.''