According to Olivier Rousteing, online fashion shows allow the audience to push their dreams ''to the next level''.
Olivier Rousteing thinks online fashion shows allow the audience to push their dreams ''to the next level''.
The 34-year-old designer - who has been the creative director of Balmain since 2011 - believes there are some distinct advantages to broadcasting shows on the web.
He said: ''I don't see digital as less emotional; I see digital as an experience where you can push your dreams to the next level.''
Rousteing also suggested the way the audience connects with a fashion show will evolve as more events are staged online.
He told Vogue: ''Before people were clapping, now people are Instagramming, which is another kind of emotion. I'm sure that in the future that we can find a way with illustration, with digital, to bring that kind of emotion.''
Meanwhile, Natacha Ramsay-Levi - the acclaimed personal stylist - thinks it's important to retain a ''human dimension'' to future fashion shows.
She explained: ''We must be aware that the audience is mostly digital, but I won't kill the shows. The shows are a beautiful moment.
''It's only 600 in a room, but it's more than 600 working behind the [scenes]. I think that's beautiful and that we should be proud of it.
''Fashion shows are special events, I believe. They are here to inspire and engage conversation - and they have a meaning and they must feel authentic. There's a human dimension to it which I'm very keen to keep.''
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.