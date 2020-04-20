Offset's great uncle has died from coronavirus.

The 28-year-old rapper revealed the heartbreaking news on social media over the weekend and asked his fans to ''pray'' for her family during such a difficult time.

Taking to his Instagram Story, he wrote: ''Smfh this corona s**t done killed my great uncle... Rip uncle jerry damn man (sic)''

He later shared a photo of a jacket with a stitched-on cross, adding: ''Pray for my family''

The sad passing comes after Offset recently admitted he doesn't want another baby with wife Cardi B - whom he married in September 2017 - just yet because he wants her to ''stay focused'' on her music.

The coupled welcomed daughter Kulture Kiari into the world in July 2018, and the Migos star explained there are no plans to expand their family further right now because his partner is busy working on her second album.

Asked about the possibility of baby number two, he said: ''Nah, I want [Cardi] to stay focused. She's on her album. I don't think that would be fair to her fans or her or her career. So nah, not right now.

''Just let her get her second album out and get her a big tour behind that and just spread her wings a little bit more. She's not new, but she's new.''

For now, Offset and the 'I Like It' hitmaker are loving life as parents to 21-month-old Kulture, as he gushed over the tot's ability to talk in both Spanish and English.

He revealed: ''She's talking in Spanish and English. Cardi's dad doesn't speak English and his whole side of the family speaks [mostly] Spanish. ... [Kulture] says certain things, like, 'Come here' in Spanish. 'Ven, ven, ven, ven.' ''

And the youngster has already started to show off more of her personality, which includes a love for cars.

Her proud dad added: ''She always wants to have one. She always wants to be able to drive [and] get in her little car every time she sees it. She loves them, and I know it comes from me.''