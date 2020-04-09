*NSYNC have been enjoying weekly virtual ''happy hours'' while quarantining.

The quintet - comprising Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez - went their separate ways in 2002 but have grown closer in recent months and are in regular contact while spending time at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lance believes interviewing each of his former bandmates separately on his 'Daily Popcast' podcast helped to ''bond'' them even closer.

Speaking on 'Watch What Happens Live', he said: ''The interviews really kind of even bonded us even more, especially during this quarantine.

''Your relationships, they get tighter, so now we have happy hours every week together on Zoom which is fun.''

Asked by host Andy Cohen if Justin was involved in the virtual catch-ups, Lance confirmed he was, prompting the presenter to exclaim: ''You did that, Lance Bass!''

His guest replied: ''Bringing people together Andy, bringing people together.''

Justin recently appeared on the podcast and Lance admitted he ''loved'' having the 'Can't Stop the Feeling' singer as a guest.

He said: ''I loved it, I thought it was fun. I heard a lot of things for the first time coming out of Justin's mouth about *NSYNC. He doesn't really talk about *NSYNC too much. It was great to hear his perspective.''

And he claimed Justin even told him he was open to the idea of getting back together with the 'Bye Bye Bye' hitmakers.

Lance said: ''That he actually would be interested in talking about a reunion.''

The group - who formed in 1995 - previously briefly reunited in 2013 when Justin accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

And last year, Lance, Joey, JC, and Chris reunited onstage during Ariana Grande's Coachella performance.