Nick Wilson recently unveiled his sensational new single Colour Me In, and it's definitely the sort of dreamy electronic pop we love to listen to. We caught up with him to discuss his emergence into the music industry, and all that comes with it.

What challenges have you faced in the music industry so far?

I think there's a new challenge every week in the music industry! The biggest and most constant at the moment is trying to consistently get your foot in the door of the right places, and prove that you are good enough. I always try to better myself and sometimes finding reaching the next step is difficult for sure.

How difficult would you say this career path is in terms of making a name for yourself?

I think it's very difficult. Not only to make a name for yourself but to keep that name for yourself there. A lot of it comes down to right place right time, but it's also about making sure you're creating a product that is the best it possibly can be, and that can be hard to do when there are so many other artists doing the exact same thing and trying to make a name for themselves too. But I do love it!

How important is it for you to have creative control over the work you produce?

Oh it's so so important to me. I wouldn't ever want to put out music that I didn't have creative control over. Music for me is an outlet for releasing emotions and connecting with other people, and I feel like that just isn't possible without being hands on 100% from the get go.

Where do you draw influence and inspiration from for your work?

I think I draw influence from pretty much everything! I try and listen to lots of different music to keep that inspiration quite fluid. I have been listening to a lot of pop lately though - Lauv, LANY, Charlie Puth are all big influences on the sort of music I'm writing lately. Film and TV also has a huge influence on my work in terms of visuals for my songs etc.

If you could collaborate with anybody going forward, who would you choose and why?

This is such an impossible question for me as there are too many but I'll try - John Mayer for sure just because I want to watch him play guitar for the rest of my life. Musically he just writes such interesting compositions.

Tell us a random, funny fact about you that not many people know.

I cannot swallow tablets. Just can't. If I have a headache I have to break up paracetamol but even then I find it hard. No idea why.

Do you have definitive aims or goals for your career?

I learnt pretty early on to manage my goals and keep them pretty restrained, so I guess yeah I do have a bunch of little aims and goals but they are constantly shifting. I'll always be happy as long as I can keep making music and being able to live off of it.

Where do you hope to be this time next year?

Hopefully putting out more music, writing more music and keeping myself surrounded by people I love and respect. Anything else is a bonus.

What should we expect from you in the coming weeks and months?

Expect some new music, some new visuals, a bunch of exciting things really!